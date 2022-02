by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Record warm temperatures had people outside in droves on Thursday, hitting the golf courses, bike trails and river.

Construction crews took advantage of the spring-like temperatures too.

But it wasn’t all smiles as The Pavilion in Bend watched some of its ice rink melt away under 70-degree temps.

We talked to a few people out and about and to Pavilion officials about the wonky weather we’re having.