Spring Chinook season canceled to preserve hatchery collection; steelhead season closes April 16

PENDLETON, Ore.—The spring Chinook season originally scheduled to open April 16 is cancelled, and steelhead fishing is also closing April 16 on the Umatilla River.

The closure will be in effect from the Hwy 730 bridge to the CTUIR reservation boundary (approximately 0.7 miles above Hwy 11 bridge).

Returns to Threemile Dam are predicted to be approximately 50 percent of the needed return number to trigger a fishery. The pre-season estimate is 900 spring Chinook adults returning to Threemile Dam.

The closures are needed to ensure enough hatchery spring Chinook can be collected to continue the hatchery program on the Umatilla River. Steelhead fishing was originally scheduled to close on April 30, but to reduce the potential for spring Chinook handling mortality during the last two weeks of the steelhead season, the steelhead season will also close on April 16.

Fish biologists will monitor returns and the season may reopen at a later date if there is a larger than expected return.

For the latest regulations and other fishing opportunities in Northeast Zone, visit https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/northeast-zone