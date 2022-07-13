Deputy rescues missing 5-year-old from Sprague River in Chiloquin

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Klamath County sheriff’s deputy waded into the Sprague River to rescue a 5-year-old boy who had gone missing last week.

It happened last Friday in Chiloquin.

A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said multiple agencies responded to the call around 3:30 p.m.

The child had gone missing in the hills near the water tower above the city. The spokesperson said it’s believed the boy was out hiking with his family and wandered off.

After about 90 minutes of searching, Deputy Mark Borges spotted the boy holding onto a rock in the river.

Borges waded out and rescued the child, then carried him back up to the ridge to his pickup.

Chiloquin Fire Chief Mike Cook checked the boy out on site and determined he didn’t need additional medical attention.

“We would also like to recognize Deputy Borges for going above and beyond to ensure the best conclusion to what could have been a tragic event,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, KCSO Search and Rescue and Chiloquin Fire & Rescue were all involved in the search.