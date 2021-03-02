Sportsmen’s Show to temporarily displace fairgrounds vaccination clinic

The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show later this month at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds will temporarily displace the mass COVID vaccination clinic that had been set up there since late January.

Molly Wells Darling, the deputy incident commander for the COVID incident management team, said they’ll continue at the fairgrounds until March 8th depending on how much vaccine supply they’re given.

The Sportsmen’s Show will start taking over the fairgrounds on March 9th ahead of its four-day run between the 11th-14th.

Wells Darling said they’ll be back at the fairgrounds on the 15th and ready to resume the mass clinic on the 16th.

In the meantime, county health will “move operations out into the community” through pop-up clinics.

She said they’re not looking at it as a setback for the vaccination efforts in the region.

“I think we can look at this as an opportunity,” she said. “We have vulnerable populations that we need to be reaching out to, so this is offering us a period of time to for us to really focus on those vulnerable populations.”

Wells Darling said they’re still developing an appointment plan for the pop-up clinics, but it likely will utilize the county’s vaccination interest forms.

A gun show was held at the fairgrounds last month, but that set-up didn’t interfere with the clinic’s operations.

Geoff Hinds, director of the fairgrounds, said at the time the clinic had the top priority at the fairgrounds for as long as it was necessary.

The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show typically has been one of the fairground’s biggest draws – second only to the county fair itself.

It was among the first big events canceled last year when COVID started to arrive in Oregon.

This year, it’s returning with limited crowds and social distancing efforts in place.

The mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds was buzzing early on as it worked to quickly vaccinate health care workers and the region’s school teachers and childcare providers.

In recent weeks though, the supply of vaccines hasn’t been able to keep up with the number of people eligible to get one.

This week the county has about 2,300 vaccines available while some 40,000 Deschutes County residents age 65+ are now eligible.

Vaccination efforts are expected to increase in the coming weeks after state health officials promised “game-changing” shipments from the federal government.

“I do think this can be a very positive thing we can get vaccines out to different areas of our communities and helps us focus in different ways,” Wells Darling said.