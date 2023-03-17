Oregon Sportsmen’s Show donates more than half a ton of rainbow trout

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A popular attraction at the annual Oregon Sportsmen’s Show is the trout pond. Kids get a chance to fish in the little pond and then toss them back.

When the show is over, and the fishing is done… where else for the trout to go but the High Desert Museum. More than half a ton of rainbow trout were left over from the event, so the Sportsmen’s Show donated them to the museum, who have three hungry otters to feed.

High Desert Museum says it costs about $5,000 a year to feed their three otters, so this is a big help.

