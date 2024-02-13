▶️ Health department sees increase in spoof calls in Deschutes County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There have been several reports out of Deschutes County about spoofing calls.

The Deschutes County Environmental Health Department says these callers appear to be using the departments phone number.

Many of the people reporting these scams say the caller is asking them to buy a vacuum cleaner. The environmental health department won’t call you and ask you to purchase a vacuum cleaner.

They advise to never share personal information if you’re unsure who you’re talking to, and if you have received one of those calls to report it to the Deschutes County non-emergency number.

