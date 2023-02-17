Spoken Moto holding weekend party before moving entire building

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Spoken Moto — known for food, drink and motorcycle repair — is holding a going away bash this weekend ahead of their big move. And we mean big.

Events, including live music and raffles, are planned Friday and Saturday before its home — known as the “Pine Shed” — shuts down at its Old Mill-Box Factory area location.

Spoken Moto will open at a new location within the next couple of months, but the exact date and address are still unknown.

What they have told Central Oregon Daily News is that they will actually be moving the whole building.

“So we found a lot where we were actually able to. The landlord of the new location actually purchased the building and is moving the building over there. So that’s going to be a huge thing. We’re going to be doing it in the middle of the night because they have to shut down streets that we’re totally intending to have like a like a parade of sorts. The staff is going to watch and were going to have glow sticks,” said Spoken Moto manager Breezie Deese.

Proceeds from the raffles will go toward their staff as they won’t be able to work for a bit.