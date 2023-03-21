▶️ Spoken Moto building moved to its new home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Spoken Moto — the building — is in a new location.

The building for the popular coffee, motorcycle and hangout spot was moved in the middle of the night Saturday from its old location near the Box Factory to Bend’s Central District.

After cutting off the bottom four feet of the building and hoisting it onto a truck, it was on the move.

Work now begins to prepare it for a summer opening across from the BottleDrop.

Plans for the new location include an outdoor area for live music, a farmers market and food trucks.

