▶️ Spoken Moto unlikely to open in Central District months after building move

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than four months after it was moved across the city in the middle of the night, Spoken Moto is unlikey to reopen in its old building.

The building for the popular coffee, motorcycle and hangout spot was moved from the Box Factory near the Old Mill to Bend’s Central District in mid-March. But it’s been sitting up on pilings in a fenced-in area across from the Oregon BottleDrop building ever since.

After a dispute with the owners of Spoken Moto, the land developer has begun negotiations with Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, which is offering more money for the location.

A grant from Visit Bend was being used to develop the land for Spoken Moto and other businesses. This is still the case. However, Dogwood is now set to go in there along with an area for food carts and entertainment.

