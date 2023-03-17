▶️ Spoken Moto is braced, strapped and ready for its big move this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A big building will be moving through the streets of Bend this weekend.

Spoken Moto, the popular gathering spot known for food, drink and motorcycle repair near the Box Factory, is braced, strapped and up on wheels.

It will be rolled to a new location in the Bend Central District starting around 10:00 p.m. Saturday. There will be a send-off party beforehand.

The 70-year-old building will be the centerpiece of a new food truck court, farmer’s market space and a performance venue at NE 2nd Street and Hawthorne Avenue. That’s across from the BottleDrop.

The hope is to reopen at that site sometime this summer.

