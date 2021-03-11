Spike strips help DCSO deputy stop suspect after chase in Crooked River Ranch

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies used spike strips Thursday morning to stop a wanted man who led them on a short pursuit in Crooked River Ranch.

Christopher E. Crawford, 30, of Terrebonne was arrested for attempting to elude, reckless driving, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and a probation violation warrant.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started around 12:30 a.m. when deputies near NW Rainbow Road in Crooked River ranch spotted a silver Acura they were looking for in an unrelated case.

The deputy tried to pull over the car, but the Crawford refused to stop and led deputies on a chase.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed spike strips in the area of Badger and SW Quail roads but Crawford pulled a U-turn and avoided the spikes.

A DCSO deputy set up spike strips at SW Quail and SW River roads and Crawford caught his passenger-side tires on the spikes. His car came to rest on River Road, Janes said and Crawford was arrested without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, and the Bend Police Department.