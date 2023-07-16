▶️ Spike and Rail Rolls into the community of Metolius

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The small community of Metolius celebrated their annual Spike and Rail Day on Saturday.

The fun family event started with a parade, followed by a carnival with games, prizes, food trucks, vendors and a quilt raffle.

The event showcases the railroad history of Metolius.

The mayor hopes the event will grow bigger each year.