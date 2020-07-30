Spike in COVID cases leads to plasma shortage; donors needed

The American Red Cross has issued an urgent plea for convalescent plasma donations to help treat patients with COVID-19.

The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19.

With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.

The plasma has been credited to helping save a Bend woman diagnosed with COVID earlier this year.

Blood donations are also needed.

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross.

Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!

Crook

Prineville

8/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Elks Lodge 1814, 151 N Main St

_______________

Deschutes

Bend

8/1/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/3/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Foundry Church, 60 NW Oregon Ave

8/5/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/6/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/7/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/10/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/12/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

8/13/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St

8/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowe’s, 20501 Cooley Rd

8/14/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

La Pine

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cascade Bible Church, 52410 Pine Dr

Redmond

8/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., LDS – Redmond OR Stake, 450 SW Rimrock

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Thomas Catholic Church, 1720 NW 19th St

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Thomas Catholic Church, 1720 NW 19th St

Sisters

8/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Church of Transfiguration, 68825 Brookes Camp Road

8/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Energyneering Solutions, 15820 Barclay Drive

8/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sisters Community Hall, 301 SE Elm St