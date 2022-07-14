Oregon Ducks tight end dies of head injury at popular lake

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon.

Authorities say the 22-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon and found him about 100 yards down a steep trail.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the death appears to be accidental.

Webb was to play his fifth football season with the Ducks this fall and expected to compete for the starting tight end spot.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Webb recorded 31 receptions, 296 yards, and four touchdowns.

