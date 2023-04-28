▶️ Bill to let Oregon cities add speed radar cameras passes legislature

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A House bill that would allow cities to add speed cameras has made it through the Oregon Legislature.

House Bill 2095 allows cities to add the cameras at their own cost.

This is already implemented in parts of Portland.

Photo radars are used to detect speeding in school zones or other areas where speeding has had a negative impact.

If the camera detects a speeding car, it snaps a picture and the owner gets a ticket in the mail.

As of now, cities within Deschutes County have not adopted the cameras.

