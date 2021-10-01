Spears case spotlights state efforts to rein in conservators

by The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Britney Spears’ fight to end the conservatorship that controlled vast aspects of her life is putting the spotlight on ongoing efforts in the states to reform laws that advocates say too often harm the very people they were meant to protect.

Already this year, New Jersey cracked down on the circle of people who could petition for someone to be placed under a guardian.

New Mexico created an independent review process to oversee how conservatorships are being handled.

And Oregon is ensuring that anyone placed under a guardian gets free legal help.

Just this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a set of changes prompted by the attention generated by Spears’ legal battle.