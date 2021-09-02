Sparrow Club postpones ‘Swinging with the Stars’ event due to COVID concerns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs announces that they have made the difficult decision to reschedule their 2021 Swinging With the Stars Dance Party (originally planned for October 2021), to mitigate the risk related to the COVID-19 delta variant.

Sparrow Clubs is grateful to the band Precious Byrd as well as Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards… for working with them to set a new date for this event which will now be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 6-9 p.m. at the vineyard.

This year would have been the 11-year anniversary of Swinging with the Stars and the focus was going to be a Dance Party theme as well as showcase some of the Pro dancers who have helped make this event a success from the beginning.

Those pros will now have a few more months to get ready for their performances.

Also watch for details about Sparrow Clubs year-end virtual auction fundraiser to help support the organization as they navigate these challenging times.

COVID-19 has been able to shut down a lot of things… but it cannot shut down compassion – 100% of donations raised during the virtual auction will allow Sparrow Clubs to continue to impact the lives of youth throughout Oregon while offering financial and emotional support to local families with children in medical need.

Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs is grateful to these generous Swinging With the Stars 2022 sponsors: SunWest Builders, Hayden Homes, Mountain View Heating, Dwyer, Williams, Cherkoss – Attorneys, Stellar Realty Northwest, Tetherow Resort, Brown & Brown Northwest, and Greenwood Dental Care.

For details about either of these events, sponsorship opportunities and how to support Sparrow Clubs, contact Nancy Childers at 541.312.8630.