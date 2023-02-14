▶️ Sparrow Bakery offering up suggestively-designed cookies on Valentine’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sparrow Bakery at Northwest Crossing in Bend is spicing up Valentine’s Day with some some specially-designed cookies. And, yes, some are sexually suggestive.

“We’re producing all of our Valentine’s cookies, some of which are G-rated and some of which are not, therefore, in the X-rated category. So we’ve been doing this for 16 years as a just like a holiday tradition here,” said David Boyer, Sparrow Baker Operations Manager.

If you have little ones, no need to worry. Sparrow has made sure to section off the holiday selection so families can enjoy the bakery like normal.

RELATED: Cheap skate date: $6 ice skating at Pavilion on Valentine’s Day

RELATED: Chocolate Crawl introduces you to Prineville businesses on Valentine’s Day