▶️ Sparrow Bakery continues Valentine’s Day tradition of raunchy sweets

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

At Sparrow Bakery, their definition of Valentine’s Day is a little more explicit.

“What do you have right there?” I asked Jessica Keatman of Sparrow Bakery.

“This is a bag of ***** if anybody is interested,” said Keatman, hoisting the bag of inappropriate pretzels.

For 16 years, Sparrow Bakery’s explicit Valentine’s Day event has offered naughty nibbles of all kinds.

This year, the bakery decided to sell its saucy sweets in a tent outside.

That tent was kept closed, though, to anyone under 18.

“A little 18 year and older fun,” said customer Nico Felice. “Just having some good times. A little laugh here and there.”

“If you’re not here, then what are you even doing today?” said customer Lindsey Clark.

The bakery sells phallic eclairs and doughnuts, inappropriate conversation heart cookies, and buns; because, you know.

Clark was one of many returning customers I saw at the tent, coming back for more.

“I couldn’t help myself,” Clark said, “I had to come back to get a whole bunch of goodies for my friends.”

Each curious peek customers make inside the tent, was followed by roars of laughter, photos, and a lighter way to look at a potentially stressful holiday.

“And for us, it’s nice to give something back to the community – especially a little bit of joy,” Keatman said. “It’s been a hard couple of years so it’s nice to see people smile.”

“You don’t have to spend $120 on a dinner,” Felice said. “$7 on a joke is just as good.”

A $7 trick and treat to bring out a loved one’s smile.

“It’s really good to see people come in in groups and giggle and laugh,” Keatman said.