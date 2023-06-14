14-year-old is SpaceX’s newest Starlink software engineer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

He can’t drive. He can’t go to an R-rated movie without adult supervision. But next month, he’ll be working for SpaceX.

14-year-old Kairan Quazi will work as a software engineer for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet team in Redmond, Washington.

Kairan graduates on Saturday with a degree in computer science and engineering from Santa Clara University.

This isn’t his first gig. He interned at Intel when he was 10.

“My journey wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for influential leaders who looked beyond my age and didn’t use it as a proxy for ability and maturity and instead looked at my ability and accomplishments. So I want to pay that forward in my own career,” Kairan said.

SpaceX accepts only about 0.2% of all job applicants.