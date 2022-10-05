Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. (AP) — A Russian cosmonaut has rocketed from the U.S. for the first time in 20 years, catching a ride with SpaceX.

She launched to the International Space Station from Florida on Wednesday alongside two NASA astronauts and one from Japan.

Their flight was delayed a couple days by Hurricane Ian.

Leading the crew is Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman orbit Earth.

She says despite their different backgrounds and the war in Ukraine, she and her crewmates are united in their mission.

They should reach the orbiting lab Thursday for a five-month stay.