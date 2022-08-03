Police standoff in SW Bend after overnight shooting at home across town

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are in a standoff with a woman at a home in Southwest Bend following an overnight shooting on the other side of the city.

Bend PD said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on NE Scarlet Ct. Police say a woman allegedly fired into an unoccupied home. There were no reports of injuries.

Police were eventually led to a home in the area of Chuckanut Drive near Springcrest Drive just before 7:00 a.m.

Police are negotiating with the woman via loudspeaker. It’s not believed that anyone else is in the home.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area.

Central Oregon Daily News has a crew at the scene and we’ll update this story with more details as we get it.