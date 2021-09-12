Southern Oregon Cougar Peak Fire tops 86K acres

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Cougar Peak Fire, located 15 miles northwest of Lakeview in Southern Oregon, grew to 86,170 acres Sunday morning.

The fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Lake County began on Sept. 7 and remains at 0% containment.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Blue Team is currently managing the fire, and they found four structures and six outbuildings destroyed on Saturday.

On Sunday, 793 fire personnel were working to contain the flames, using helicopters, dozers, engines, water tenders, and other resources.

Cool weather allowed crews to make progress laying hose and mopping up near roads along the south flank Saturday.

Crews have limited access to the west side of the fire, which is located in an area with drought-weakened trees and dry soil.

The sagebrush and shrubs on the north side of the fire were all consumed, and firefighters are “cold-trailing”, or feeling with the hand for heat, to ensure safety for the remaining plants.

Line has been constructed along the eastern flank.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Wednesday to provide support.

A Red Cross shelter has been established at the Lakeview Church of Latter-Day Saints on 17880 Highway 395.

For more information regarding evacuations, please visit the links below.

Lake County website https://www.lakecountyor.org/index.php

Lake County Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Lake-County-Oregon-104435824529906

and an interactive map: https://geo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=f8a0d8814a67445a9e6bf3485f4fd24f