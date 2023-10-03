New Cascades East Transit route serves southeast Bend, Caldera HS

Cascades East Transit launched a new route Monday that serves southeast Bend, from Bend High School down to Caldera High School.
Route 9 runs from 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. It makes 14 trips per day with each trip taking about 45 minutes.
There are 20 stops along the route. Key stops include:
- Hawthorne Station
- 9th Street at Bend High School
- 15th Street at Suntree
- 15th Street at Alpenglow Park
- Brosterhous at Caldera Drive
- Parrell at Murphy Road
- Powers Road at Parrell
- 3rd at Fred Meyer
- 3rd at Roosevelt
The bus connects with Route 1 on 3rd Street and connects with Route 6 at 15th and Suntree.
The bus is also an express on 3rd Street.Schedule-Route-9-2023-09-25-legal-Launch-version