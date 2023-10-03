New Cascades East Transit route serves southeast Bend, Caldera HS

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascades East Transit launched a new route Monday that serves southeast Bend, from Bend High School down to Caldera High School.

Route 9 runs from 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. It makes 14 trips per day with each trip taking about 45 minutes.

There are 20 stops along the route. Key stops include:

Hawthorne Station

9th Street at Bend High School

15th Street at Suntree

15th Street at Alpenglow Park

Brosterhous at Caldera Drive

Parrell at Murphy Road

Powers Road at Parrell

3rd at Fred Meyer

3rd at Roosevelt

The bus connects with Route 1 on 3rd Street and connects with Route 6 at 15th and Suntree.

The bus is also an express on 3rd Street.