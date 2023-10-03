New Cascades East Transit route serves southeast Bend, Caldera HS

Cascades East Transit
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, October 3rd 2023

Cascades East Transit launched a new route Monday that serves southeast Bend, from Bend High School down to Caldera High School.

Route 9 runs from 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. It makes 14 trips per day with each trip taking about 45 minutes.

There are 20 stops along the route. Key stops include:

  • Hawthorne Station
  • 9th Street at Bend High School
  • 15th Street at Suntree
  • 15th Street at Alpenglow Park
  • Brosterhous at Caldera Drive
  • Parrell at Murphy Road
  • Powers Road at Parrell
  • 3rd at Fred Meyer
  • 3rd at Roosevelt

The bus connects with Route 1 on 3rd Street and connects with Route 6 at 15th and Suntree.

The bus is also an express on 3rd Street.

