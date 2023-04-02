South and Midwest US reel from tornadoes that killed 29

by The Associated Press

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Residents across a wide swath of the US South and Midwest raced to assess the destruction Sunday wreaked by storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes and killed at least 29 people in small towns and big cities.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois.

People throughout the region were stunned with the scope of the damage.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes struck 11 states and destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and lay waste to neighborhoods.

The dead included nine people in one Tennessee county; four people in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas; four in Illinois; and three in Sullivan, Indiana.