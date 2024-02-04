▶️ Hundreds attend the first annual SOUPer Bowl in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The SOUPer Bowl comes to Central Oregon!

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance held the event for the first time at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend Saturday.

With the paid admission attendees got to sample soups from over a dozen local restaurants and vote on their favorite.

The restaurant that receives the most votes gets a certificate and bragging rights for the year.

“It’s so wonderful to see the community support us, to see the restaurant community support us and I think we all work really closely together and it’s an amazing community here, said Sharon Maier-Kennelly, the executive director for High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.

All funds from the SOUPer Bowl event will benefit High Desert Food and Farm Alliance and is planned to be held again next year.

