 Published on 11/18/2020, 8:57 pm

Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze executive order allows for some registered programs at The Pavilion to continue. That includes Learn to Skate, Learn to Play, Hockey Skills & Drills, Stick Time, curling leagues and freestyle skate time.

Pavilion leaders determined that registered programs, including skate lessons, hockey programs and curling activities will not be canceled during the two-week freeze. Public skate sessions will remain on hold until Dec. 2.

Changes to The Pavilion include:

-You must enter through the designated exterior gate for your activity and check in with staff

-Skate sharpening is not available

-Face coverings are strictly enforced

The Pavilion is currently updating schedules and contacting registrants.

During Thanksgiving, there will be additional specialized ice time available.

