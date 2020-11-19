Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze executive order allows for some registered programs at The Pavilion to continue. That includes Learn to Skate, Learn to Play, Hockey Skills & Drills, Stick Time, curling leagues and freestyle skate time.
Pavilion leaders determined that registered programs, including skate lessons, hockey programs and curling activities will not be canceled during the two-week freeze. Public skate sessions will remain on hold until Dec. 2.
Changes to The Pavilion include:
-You must enter through the designated exterior gate for your activity and check in with staff
-Skate sharpening is not available
-Face coverings are strictly enforced
The Pavilion is currently updating schedules and contacting registrants.
During Thanksgiving, there will be additional specialized ice time available.
Join the Conversation