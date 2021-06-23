Some Oregon recreation areas remain closed following 2020 fire season

by Central Oregon Daily News

Some areas burned by last year’s record fire season in Oregon remain closed.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, 45 developed recreation sites were damaged by fire in 2020.

Many need more work before they can safely reopen.

BLM Safety Manager Randall Rishe says real dangers exist in the burned areas.

“We’re asking the public, for their safety, to respect the closures and to stay out of them,” he said. “It’s important to remember that areas of unburned fuel or burned trees within a larger fire area are still hazardous.”

State and federal agencies have created an online map of public lands showing the status of recreation sites.