▶️ Some evacuees leave Central Oregon to go back to devastated communities

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Many evacuees from Detroit and Idanah went back to their communities this past weekend as some evacuation notices were lifted near the Lionshead Fire.

Erin O’Connor, public information officer with the Lionshead Fire, said this weekend’s rain helped firefighters make containment progress.

“Overall the fire is looking good,” O’Connor said. “Crews are making really good progress. We’re starting to develop plans for some of those areas that are still closed off, some of the roadways like the 22 and the 46 road to remove those trees.”

Lionshead Fire is now 204,40 acres and 34% contained. That’s up from 13% contained last Monday.

But with dry conditions expected this upcoming week, crews are preparing for the flames to spread to vegetation that hasn’t burned yet.

“We are expecting some warmer and dryer conditions,” O’Connor said. “However, with the precipitation and the fuel moisture that we’re observing, we’re not expecting to have really large or active flare-ups.”

Char Carter with the Red Cross said the number of evacuees staying in Central Oregon has “significantly dropped” as people gradually return to their communities.

The Red Cross is down to housing around 125 people in Central Oregon hotels, Carter said.

But before heading home, evacuees should check the county’s website for protocol information.

“Be careful around burned trees or power polls as those may be dangerous,” O’Connor said. “Watching for ash pits, marking those so people are aware of them.”

The damp weather this past weekend helped crews make progress on other wildfires around the state.

The Beach Creek Fire, at more than 192,000 acres, is now 58% contained.

The 173,000 Holiday Farm Fire is 55% contained.

The more than 50,000 Brattain Fire is almost fully contained at 95%.