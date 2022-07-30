Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia are returning to flood-ravaged homes as Kentucky’s governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier.

At least 25 people — including four children — were killed after flash flooding swept through.

Rescue crews were continuing the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America.

In the tiny community of Wayland, Phillip Michael Caudill was working Saturday to clean up mud and debris and salvage what he can from the home he shares with his wife and three children.

The waters had receded from the house but left a mess behind along with questions about what his family will do next.