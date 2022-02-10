▶️ Solar panel project in Awbrey Butte dog park receives mixed reactions

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

A parcel of solar panels is being built on city-owned land near Awbrey Butte.

While the project is not a substantial one in size, it is overtaking part of an off-leash dog park and some local are not pleased.

Bend resident Lisa Wormley and her dog Kapo come to the Awbrey Reservoir Off-Leash Dog Park almost every day, and Wormley was not aware of the new solar project right at the top of the hill.

“I will say that it is unfortunate that I didn’t know a whole lot about this project and it being proposed,” Wormley said. “It would’ve been nice to just understand that and be able to have a voice.”

The new solar panel array will take up just under 5,000 square feet of the dog park, but to some owners’ dismay, it is one less place their pups get to roam.

“It does change the dog park dynamic a little bit,” Carolyn Parker, dog park frequent said. “But other than that, you know I’m sure it’s going to be good for the community I hope.”

We could not get in contact with developers Sunlight Solar Wednesday, so it is unclear who the project is benefiting specifically.

However, notice was given to nearby residents going back to last fall.

“Public comment went out on October 5th and it goes out to all property owners of record within 250 of the actual parcel, which again, is a pretty big parcel,” Nicolas Lennartz, City of Bend project planner said. “So [notice] gets mailed to sort of everyone on that whole hillside area.”

Multiple people we spoke with come to the park often, but do not live close enough to have received that notice.

The fact that it is now too late for public comment has led to some frustration.

“As a public member I would’ve liked to make a comment or ask more about it,” Parker said. “Now it’s basically too late.”

Notices are posted in front of where development is taking place by the city, but in this case, not clearly enough for some bystanders like Parker.

“When they put up a public notice about it, they put it up on the porta-potty,” Parker said. “They didn’t have it so you can actually see it.”

Wormley, however, does see the potential pros.

“If solar panels can mitigate and help offset fossil fuel emission,” Wormley said. “Then I would absolutely be behind it.”

Not to mention still plenty of space for dogs to enjoy.