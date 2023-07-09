▶️ Destination Rehab provides outdoor activities for people with disabilities.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Destination Rehab held its SOAR activity day Saturday at the Pavilion in Bend.

The event was free and provided a day of wellness, sport and outdoor activities specifically created for people with physical challenges and disabilities.

Several community partners were on site to help with the hands-on activities available to try out.

The event also provided lunch and ended the day with ice-cream and raffle.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend HS senior gets $5,000 scholarship for academic, athletic achievements

RELATED: Walk + Rollabout event gives those with disabilities tour of Bend crossings