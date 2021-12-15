Snowy roads lead to multiple crashes around Bend; COCC cancels classes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Snowy roads and slick conditions led to several car crashes in and around Bend Wednesday morning, according to highway and law enforcement officials.

ODOT reported around 12:30 seven vehicles had been involved in two crashes on southbound Highway 97 just south of Sunriver.

Spokesman Peter Murphy said five vehicles were involved in the first crash and two more – including a semi – were then involved in a chain reaction crash.

No word yet on any injuries from those crashes.

The road reopened around 2:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, Bend Police reported multiple crashes in the area of NW 9th St. and NW Trenton – a large hill leading from Portland Avenue to Awbrey Butte.

Police said that area would be closed due to the hazardous road conditions.

The road conditions were bad enough for Central Oregon Community College to cancel classes at all of its campuses starting at 3 p.m.

Farther south, ODOT warned drivers to “prepare for severe winter driving due to blizzard conditions” from Ashland to the California border.

California driving conditions were also harsh “so expect more of the same in the corridor from south Ashland to Redding.”

Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger said snow and rain showers would continue Wednesday with some periods of clearing.

The system is expected to clear out on Thursday and we can expect an additional as much as 10″ of snow on the eastern slopes of the Cascades and mountain passes with a trace to 2″ of snow in lower elevations.

