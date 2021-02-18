Snowstorm brings ‘most dangerous conditions’ seen by utility

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 150,000 customers remained without power in and around Portland, Oregon, six days after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest, taking out hundreds of miles of power lines as ice-laden trees toppled.

Officials say some customers may not see power restored for several more days as crews worked Wednesday to repair the worst damage caused by a storm in 40 years.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the greater Portland region and warned hotels against price-gouging as the outages dragged on and water-logged trees continued to topple.