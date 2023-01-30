Bend snowmobiler thrown 100 feet after collision near Elk Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 29-year-old Bend man was airlifted to the hospital after deputies say the snowmobile he was riding crashed into another vehicle at high speed, throwing him some 100 feet.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the Cascade Lakes Highway at milepost 30.

DCSO said initial reports were that the Polaris 800 RMK Pro hit a stationary Elk Lake Lodge tracked vehicle at high speed, sending the rider flying. The driver of the tracked 2011 Chevrolet Silverado — an Elk Lake Lodge employee — was inside at the time and was not hurt.

The snowmobile caught fire and was completely consumed, DCSO said. Elk Lake Lodge employees responded to assist the snowmobile rider and the driver of the tracked vehicle.

A Life Flight helicopter was called in to take the snowmobile rider to St. Charles in Bend, where he was listed in stable condition.

DCSO said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.