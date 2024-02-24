▶️ Snowmobilers of all ages compete in Snowdrags 2024 at Wanoga Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Snowdrags 2024 took place at Wanoga Sno-Park on Saturday.

Moon Country SnowBusters brought back the drag races in addition to a poker run.

Around 80 snowmobilers from all over came to take part in the fun family event and compete for best times.

“It is a bracketed race, but the main thing is the benefit, Moon Country, we’re a non-profit, we do all the grooming for all the snowmobile trails and they’re multi-use trails so it helps out dog sledding teams, snowmobilers, cross country skiers, there’s quite a bit of people that use the trails,” said Keith Walos, Vice President of Moon Country SnowBusters.

Moon Country SnowBusters plan to have more events with hopes of them growing bigger each year.

