Yes, someone was pulled over with this on their windshield

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $553 ticket to a motorist for driving without clearing snow off their windshield south of Bremerton.

According to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the State Patrol received a report that the person had been driving erratically on Sunday along SR 16 with their vehicle completely covered in snow.

RELATED: OSP catches driver doing 119 in a 55 and the fine is … WHOA!

When pulled over, the driver reportedly told the trooper that their windshield wipers weren’t working.

The driver received a ticket for second-degree negligent driving with the fine of $553.

Police urge people to remove all snow from their vehicles before hitting the road.

RELATED: ‘No excuse’: OSP hands out whopper of a fine to 100 mph driver