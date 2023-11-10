▶️ Police K-9 also shovels snow … and loves it!

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Vermont police dog indulged in her favorite winter chore Thursday, shoveling snow as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of northern Vermont following wintry precipitation.

The Essex Police Department posted this video of K-9 Nova running around with a red shovel and scooping up snow.

“K-9 Nova is finally back to her favorite winter chore after we got our first big snow last night!” the department wrote in the caption on Facebook. “Corporal Wehman is so lucky to have such a great helper around the house after work.”