McKenzie Pass closes next week; Crater Lake North Entrance, Rim Drive closed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s that time of year. Time for some of the roads to your favorite destinations in the Oregon Cascades to be closed down for the winter.

Old McKenzie Pass Highway — OR 242 — will close for the season on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced. Crews will close the western gate at OR 126 to the eastern gate just outside of Sister.

“McKenzie Pass is a secondary, scenic highway. Weather, cost and logistics make it impractical to maintain for travel year-round. In the winter, we focus our staff and resources on main highways to keep them plowed, open and safe,” ODOT said. “When the highway is closed, it is closed to all users and is not maintained. Travelers going past locked gates and closure signs could encounter hazards and working equipment on the road, and there are no services or cell coverage.”

Crater Lake North Entrance, Rim Drive closed for season

The National Park Service said Crater Lake National Park’s North Entrance Road and Rim Drive were closed for the season Monday.

“Snow over the weekend and snow forecasted for later this week have led to an early closure,” the service said. “The park will attempt to keep West Rim Drive open to Discovery Point until the hard closure date of November 1st, but it will be closed sooner if conditions warrant.”

Visitors must now use Highway 62 to access the park from the south or the west.

The Park Service said the North Entrance Road and Rim Drive receive an average of more than 40 feet of snow each year and are not plowed.

The winter entrance fee is now also in effect. It’s $20 per car, $15 per motorcycle, and $15 per person on foot or bike.