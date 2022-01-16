Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ATLANTA (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice was sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.

More than 260,000 customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

A tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida.

Significant icing was causing problems in the central part of North Carolina.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security tweeted photos of snow-covered roads in the southern part of the state and advised residents to “keep calm and hunker down.”