by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

“Candy!”

Luke Troiani of Bend summed up what was on kids’ minds as they visited with the Easter Bunny Saturday in Downtown Bend.

The egg hunt was snowed out, but the bunny made an appearance on the lawn at Bend Brewing Company.

Kids, and parents, lined up to get their picture with the fluffy holiday mascot.

The rabbit, or maybe this weekend a snow hare, blended right in with the morning snowfall.

The Downtown Bend Business Association sponsored the event.