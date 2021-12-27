Snow falls in Seattle, Portland during rare cold snap

SEATTLE (AP) — Snow fueled by unusually cold weather has blanketed parts of the Pacific Northwest, slowing travel but also providing a rare chance to sled and ski in the Seattle area.

Between 3 and 5 inches of snow fell in Seattle by Sunday morning.

More than a foot of snow was reported near Port Angeles across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula.

The weather slowed travel but also provided a rare chance to sled and ski in the Seattle area.

The cold snap could tie or break some temperature records in the coming days.