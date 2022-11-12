Snow doesn’t stop end of season market in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With snowy skies across Central Oregon Saturday morning, fresh produce straight from the farm might not have been your first thought.

But that’s exactly what was on farmers and shoppers minds at the seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event.

The pop-up market was held outside in the parking lot in front of the OSU Extension at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

Vendors sold locally grown food by the wagon full.

Billed as a bulk farmer’s market, the event is a win-win for growers and consumers.

“It’s just an opportunity for farmers to kinda grow as much as they can for their community and then sort of get it out in the community and not have to worry about storing it in their barn all winter, or their cellars. And it’s just a great opportunity for folks to load up and eat local all winter long,” said event coordinator Megan Kellner-Rode.

She should know. Last year her farm, Boundless Farmstead, sold between seven and eight thousand pounds of food at the end of season market.

“A lot of farmers now put this into their crop plan every year,” added Kelner-Rode.

And judging by the crowds stocking up to eat local year round, that seems like a solid business plan.