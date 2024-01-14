▶️ Snow day! Sights and sounds in Downtown Bend’s own winter wonderland

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It wasn’t ALL work, and no play Sunday, if you weren’t outside shoveling then maybe you were outside playing instead.

Some businesses were closed due to the snow and several people got outside as skies cleared and temperatures warmed into the 20-degree range.

Building snowmen, sledding, snowball fights and even snowshoe walks were perfect in the beautiful winter wonderland setting of Downtown Bend.

