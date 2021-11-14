Snow and Avalanche Workshop prepares Bendites for winter

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A workshop at Central Oregon Community College on Saturday got folks prepared for snowpack and avalanche danger in the coming months.

The Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop (SAW) hosted by Central Oregon Avalanche Center (COAC) drew 100 participants, with dozens more watching a livestream.

Guest speakers discussed how to safely travel over snow and how to mitigate risk in avalanche terrain.

COAC board member Kevin Groove said the purpose of the event was to make sure people are prepared in advance.

“To start getting people before the season has started to be thinking about all of these things we talk about,” Groove said. “Uncertainty, decision making, risk, how do we operate in the mountains and try to come home safely.”

COAC’s goal is to provide real-time snowpack, weather, and avalanche information to the community.

It was their 4th year hosting the workshop.