Smith Rock to partially reopen Thursday; locals only for now

Smith Rock State Park will partially reopen on Thursday, but park advocates warn it won’t be business as usual and the park will close again if people cannot follow social distancing rules.

Parking spots will be reduced from 500 to 200, the bivouac camp will be closed and the Misery Ridge Trail will be off-limits as the park reopening is geared toward local visitors, according to smithrock.com.

“The park WILL close again if things go nuts,” the website says.

Smith Rock, a hugely popular spot for hiking and climbing near Terrebonne, has been closed since March 23rd.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Spokesman Chris Havel said the date could change and to check oregonstateparks.org for updates.

Since the governor’s restrictions on non-essential travel is still in order, Havel reminded Oregonians that the opening of state parks doesn’t mean it’s time to start playing tourist again.

“Don’t hop in your car from hours away and rush out to the park,” he said. “This is for people who are already in the area.”