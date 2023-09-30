▶️ Central Oregonians enjoy a favorite fall tradition at Smith Rock Ranch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne opened for the fall season on Saturday.

The working farm has been around for over 20 years and is open all October for visitors to come enjoy a variety of activities for all ages.

The main attractions are the pumpkin patch, corn maize and the ever-popular pumpkin cannons.

Also available are pony rides, a zoo train, a petting zoo, mini golf, wagon rides, as well as food vendors and a harvest market.

Each year the corn maize has a new theme, this year’s theme is Corn Cob Squarepants.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend thrift store hosting ‘Mutant Doll Art Show’

RELATED: Art installations going up downtown; Bend Fall Fest this weekend