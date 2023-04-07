Adding parking a big focus of newly-released Smith Rock master plan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Parks released its master plan for Smith Rock Friday and ask asking the public for its two cents.

The document addresses issues that have been raised by the public — the most significant of which are parking and congestion.

“The main change I think that people will notice that’s proposed is removing the on-street parking along the county road and actually building a parking lot off the road. So we don’t have people backing into the county road or trying to parallel park form the county road,” said Jenna Marmon, Planning and Design Lead for Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The proposed plan will add 88 parking spaces.

You can read the full plan at this link.

There will be a public meeting at the Bend Park and Recreation Riverbend Community Room at 799 SW Columbia St. on April 10, 6:00-7:30 p.m. There will also be a Zoom meeting that same day 3:00-4:30 p.m. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SWEV1yFUSPKACru4bUcInA