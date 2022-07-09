Injured hiker at Smith Rock helped by Search and Rescue team

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped bring down an injured hiker from the Misery Ridge Trail at Smith Rock Friday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the 28-year-old Puyallup, Wash., woman fell and suffered injuries that kept her from being able to walk down on her own.

After Redmond firefighters responded, DCSO Search and Rescue brought the woman part of the way down in a wheeled litter. She was then taken the rest of the way to a parking lot where she was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

