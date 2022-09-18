Smith Rock hiker rescued after falling nearly 50 ft.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A hiker was rescued from Smith Rock on Saturday morning after falling nearly 50 feet from a rock, according to Deschutes County Search and Rescue.

Deschutes County 911 received a call about an injured hiker who had fallen on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick’s Pass at around 10 a.m., Deputy Aaron Myers said.

The 21-year-old Seattle man fell as he was climbing some rocks to set up a slack line. He was too injured to make it back to the river trail without help.

Myers said the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Mountain Rescue Team was conducting a training at Smith Rock with other teams from around the state at that time, including the Hood River Crag Rats, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, and Eugene Mountain Rescue.

The team was notified about the injured hiker, and nine DCSO SAR volunteers were able to make it out to him at 10:45.

The volunteers worked with the other teams from the training to lower the hiker 650 down to the river trail in a litter.

The hiker was safely transferred to an ambulance at 3:30 p.m. and was taken to St. Charles for further treatment.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Hood River Crag Rats, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue and Redmond Fire for their assistance on this call.